Overview

Dr. John Dorsey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Dorsey works at SOUTH COUNTY ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Orthopedic Surgical Associates
    Western Orthopedic Surgical Associates
25431 Cabot Rd Ste 110, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 (949) 716-1900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 02, 2021
    I saw Dr. Dorsey concerning a federal employment compensation act case. I read some of the cases on their appellate board website prior to seeing Dr. Dorsey and he had a pretty good record on the cases that went to appeal. I knew he was my man. Upon arriving at Dr. Dorsey's, the front office staff were friendly and helpful. To my regret, I was provided a multi-page history to fill out, and had a number of other documents like privacy rights, patient information, etc., to prepare. No sweat. Done every where else. Someone wrote in stating to expect a one-hour delay because of the need to prepare all the forms, and this advice was right on the money. Upon coming into the examination room, Dr. Dorsey was very pleasant. He took the history of the injury, performed the usual orthopedic tests and some more that were specific to my injury. As to causation, Dr. Dorsey appeared to agree with what I recanted. Zero complaints about the office, the staff and Dr. Dorsey. I am in good hands.
    Wolfgang Holst — Oct 02, 2021
    About Dr. John Dorsey, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1346393659
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Dorsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorsey works at SOUTH COUNTY ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dorsey’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

