Overview

Dr. John Dorn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Dorn works at John Dorn DPM in Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.