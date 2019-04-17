See All Podiatrists in Dyer, IN
Podiatry
36 years of experience
Dr. John Dorn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Dorn works at John Dorn DPM in Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John M. Dorn Dpm
    944 Richard Rd, Dyer, IN 46311 (219) 322-4066

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 17, 2019
    I severely sprained my ankle 52 years ago and have dealt with on and off pain since then. Through the years my doctors have indicated that that I have arthritis and that nothing could be done to relieve the pain. Dr. Dorn was able to massage a bone back into place and relieve the pain. Laurie Dorn, his wife, and a physical therapist has been able to get the ankle rotating properly through therapy and exercises. My ankle has not felt this good in 52 years. I am deeply grateful. Jim, Munster
    — Apr 17, 2019
    About Dr. John Dorn, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1548330269
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Dorn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorn has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

