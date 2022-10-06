Overview

Dr. John Dorman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Dorman works at West Texas Neurosurgery in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.