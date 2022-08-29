Overview

Dr. John Dorizas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Dorizas works at Erlanger Institute for Sports and Health in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Adhesive Capsulitis and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.