Dr. John Dorchak, MD
Dr. John Dorchak, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Hughston Orthopedic Clinic6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
Hughston Clinic - Dothan512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-5747
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (334) 732-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Dr Dorchak and the entire staff are professional, caring and efficient. My cervical surgery went smoothly with an excellent outcome. My hospital care was very good and my nurses were awesome.
About Dr. John Dorchak, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine, Department Of Neurosurgery and Orthopaedic Surgery, Spinal Surgery
- University of California-Davis Medical Center
- Naval Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia, Summa Cum Laude
Dr. Dorchak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorchak speaks Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorchak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorchak.
