Overview

Dr. John Dorchak, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Dorchak works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Dothan, AL and Phenix City, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.