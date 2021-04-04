Overview

Dr. John Doolittle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Doolittle works at Sutter Med Grp Fam Med Fndation in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.