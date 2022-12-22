See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. John Doolan, DPM

Podiatry
5 (236)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Doolan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Doolan works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine
    38 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 (646) 962-8450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Hammer Toe Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Venous Insufficiency
Hammer Toe Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Limb Deformity Chevron Icon
Limb Reattachment Chevron Icon
Limb Salvage Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 236 ratings
    Patient Ratings (236)
    5 Star
    (225)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Doolan and his staff accommodated me in a tight schedule to evaluate my feet and fit me for orthotics. I also was present for his post-op follow-up on my wife's foot surgery. In both cases, he was obviously knowledgeable and skillful (my wife is a medical professional who quickly knows the difference among excellent, mediocre and questionable doctors). He noticed an issue with one of my feet that other podiatrists and medical doctors had completely overlooked. Needless to say, Dr. Doolan fits into the excellent category, and I would dare say at the top of that category.
    AHS — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. John Doolan, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1073540480
    Education & Certifications

    • St Barnabas Hospital
    • Cabrini Medical Center|St Claire's Hosp
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Doolan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doolan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doolan works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Doolan’s profile.

    236 patients have reviewed Dr. Doolan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doolan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

