Dr. John Doolan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Doolan, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Doolan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Doolan works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine38 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 962-8450
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doolan?
Dr. Doolan and his staff accommodated me in a tight schedule to evaluate my feet and fit me for orthotics. I also was present for his post-op follow-up on my wife's foot surgery. In both cases, he was obviously knowledgeable and skillful (my wife is a medical professional who quickly knows the difference among excellent, mediocre and questionable doctors). He noticed an issue with one of my feet that other podiatrists and medical doctors had completely overlooked. Needless to say, Dr. Doolan fits into the excellent category, and I would dare say at the top of that category.
About Dr. John Doolan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1073540480
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Cabrini Medical Center|St Claire's Hosp
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doolan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doolan works at
236 patients have reviewed Dr. Doolan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.