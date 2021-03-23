Dr. John Donohue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donohue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Donohue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Donohue, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Donohue works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Florida3250 Meridian Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5185
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Donohue is a very compassionate doctor. He has helped my husband and I through so much. Thankful to have him close to us in Weston.
About Dr. John Donohue, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205825387
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donohue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donohue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donohue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donohue works at
Dr. Donohue has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donohue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Donohue. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donohue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donohue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donohue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.