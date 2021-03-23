Overview

Dr. John Donohue, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Donohue works at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.