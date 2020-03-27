Dr. John Donaldson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donaldson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Donaldson, DO
Overview
Dr. John Donaldson, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.
Locations
Office835 Cass St, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 521-5050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant and ethical. He bases his recommendations on his vast knowledge of medical research and his many years of experience. He also listens and cares. What a combination.
About Dr. John Donaldson, DO
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1578517538
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donaldson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donaldson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaldson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donaldson.
