Dr. Dokko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Dokko, DO
Overview
Dr. John Dokko, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Winthrop-University Hospital (New York)
Dr. Dokko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept. of Nephrology1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8649Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dokko?
Dr. Dokko has an excellent approach with his patients. You do not feel rushed in any way. He takes the time to explain your condition, test results and his treatment plan. He has a non-alarmist and conservative approach that I appreciate. One of the best Doctor’s I have. I should also mention his head nurse who is extremely knowledgeable, competent and efficient.
About Dr. John Dokko, DO
- Nephrology
- English
- 1003804550
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop-University Hospital (New York)
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dokko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dokko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dokko works at
Dr. Dokko has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dokko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dokko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dokko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dokko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dokko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.