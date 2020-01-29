See All Nephrologists in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Overview

Dr. John Dokko, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Winthrop-University Hospital (New York)

Dr. Dokko works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept. of Nephrology
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8649
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 29, 2020
    Dr. Dokko has an excellent approach with his patients. You do not feel rushed in any way. He takes the time to explain your condition, test results and his treatment plan. He has a non-alarmist and conservative approach that I appreciate. One of the best Doctor’s I have. I should also mention his head nurse who is extremely knowledgeable, competent and efficient.
    GD in Morris, NJ — Jan 29, 2020
    About Dr. John Dokko, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003804550
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Winthrop-University Hospital (New York)
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dokko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dokko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dokko works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dokko’s profile.

    Dr. Dokko has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dokko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dokko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dokko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dokko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dokko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

