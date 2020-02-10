Dr. Doherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Doherty, MD
Overview
Dr. John Doherty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Locations
Div of Cardiology925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Heart Institute225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I agree wholeheartedly with Cindy. In addition to his professional competency, he is patient, thorough, attentive and compassionate, never minimizing your concerns or symptoms. I've been seeing him for years and although I haven't experienced major issues, he has always provided the best care.
About Dr. John Doherty, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548283344
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Boston Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
