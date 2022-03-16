Dr. John Doepker Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doepker Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Doepker Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Doepker Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Locations
Dr John Frederick Doepker2701 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 476-4400Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Doepker and his office staff were amazing and I got a perfect result. I can now bend and lift and jog. I want to thank everyone involved and especially my ASPS Board Certified doctor that I would recommend to everyone.
About Dr. John Doepker Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1437239746
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doepker Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doepker Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doepker Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Doepker Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doepker Jr.
