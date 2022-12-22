Overview

Dr. John Dodaro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital, Monmouth Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Dodaro works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.