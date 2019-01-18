Dr. John Diveris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diveris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Diveris, MD
Overview
Dr. John Diveris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Diveris Orthopedics/Sprts Medcn333 W 89th Ave Ste W5, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 755-4448
-
2
Diveris Orthopedics/Sprts Medcn6375 US Highway 6 Ste 3, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 755-4448
-
3
Diveris Orthopedics/Sprts Medcn3800 Saint Mary Rd Ste 101, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 755-4448
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diveris is such a wonderful orthopedic surgeon! I have gone to him for years for my joints, especially my knee! I recently had knee surgery and everything went so smoothly! I’m walking better than I have in such a very long time. I’m so grateful. He is an excellent human being on top of being the best orthopedic surgeon!!!
About Dr. John Diveris, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Mem Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
