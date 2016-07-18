Overview

Dr. John Ditslear III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.



Dr. Ditslear III works at DIAZ & POOR in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.