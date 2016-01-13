See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ballston Spa, NY
Dr. John Dipreta, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Dipreta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ballston Spa, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. Dipreta works at Capital Region Orthopaedics in Ballston Spa, NY with other offices in Clifton Park, NY and Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Region Orthopaedics
    4 Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Ballston Spa, NY 12020
    Center for Hearing
    989 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065 (518) 371-3391
    Capital Region Orthopaedics
    1367 Washington Ave Ste 200, Albany, NY 12206 (518) 489-2666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital
  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Plantar Fasciitis

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 13, 2016
    I've been seeing Dr. DiPreta for over ten years for treatment of post-traumatic ankle osteoarthritis that developed as a result of a serious injury and malunion that occurred during the original fracture fixation performed by another surgeon. My injury was pretty traumatic, in more than one way, and Dr. DiPreta has provided me with both the surgical expertise and moral support I've needed to keep going forward. He's the best!
    Larissa in Albany, NY — Jan 13, 2016
    About Dr. John Dipreta, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    28 years of experience
    English
    Education & Certifications

    Maimonides Med Center
    University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Orthopedic Surgery
