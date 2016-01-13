Overview

Dr. John Dipreta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ballston Spa, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Dipreta works at Capital Region Orthopaedics in Ballston Spa, NY with other offices in Clifton Park, NY and Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.