Dr. John Dimar II, MD
Overview
Dr. John Dimar II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Dimar II works at
Locations
Practice At 210 E Gray St Suite 900210 E Gray St Ste 900, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 584-7525
Norton Heart Specialists - Shelbyville150 Frankfort Rd Ste 102B, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Directions (502) 584-7525
Norton Spine Specialists-Rouben & Casnellie9300 Stonestreet Rd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40272 Directions (502) 935-8061Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Norton Leatherman Spine Center - Angies Way9880 Angies Way Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 584-7525
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Dimar II, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimar II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimar II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimar II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimar II has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimar II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimar II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimar II.
