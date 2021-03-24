Dr. John Difiori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Difiori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Difiori, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Difiori, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with UCLA
Dr. Difiori works at
Locations
Steven B. Haas MD PC541 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1635Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 12:15pmWednesday7:30am - 12:15pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
On time. Efficient. Explained review and rationale for treatment clearly. Provided opportunities for questions.
About Dr. John Difiori, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1215950092
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Lancaster Gen Hospital
Dr. Difiori has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Difiori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Difiori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Difiori. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Difiori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Difiori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Difiori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.