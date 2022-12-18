Overview

Dr. John Dietz Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Westfield, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Indiana University Health North Hospital and Orthoindy Hospital.



Dr. Dietz Jr works at OrthoIndy in Westfield, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.