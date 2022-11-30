Overview

Dr. John Dickinson, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rexburg, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Pacific Nw Univ of Hlth Sci Coll of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Madison Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. Dickinson works at Rexburg Pediatrics in Rexburg, ID with other offices in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.