Dr. John Dickinson, DO
Overview
Dr. John Dickinson, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rexburg, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Pacific Nw Univ of Hlth Sci Coll of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Madison Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center.
Locations
Dickinson Neurological Surgery Rexburg404 N 2nd E, Rexburg, ID 83440 Directions (208) 542-4181Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pm
Dickinson Neurological Surgery2353 Coronado St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 542-4181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Idaho Falls Community Hospital
- Madison Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Such a peaceful feeling to have this business in our area. Very Thankful!!!
About Dr. John Dickinson, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Bromenn Medical Center
- Pacific Nw Univ of Hlth Sci Coll of Osteo Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickinson has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dickinson speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.