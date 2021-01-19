Overview

Dr. John Dickey, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Dickey works at McLaren Cardiovascular Institute in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Waterford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.