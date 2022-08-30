Overview

Dr. John Dickerson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Dickerson works at Abay Neuroscience Center in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.