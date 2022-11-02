Dr. John Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Diaz, MD
Overview
Dr. John Diaz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Miami Cancer Institute1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Es mi médico y confío a ojo serado gracias a él estoy viva
About Dr. John Diaz, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578719167
Education & Certifications
- Gynecologic Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, N.Y.|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Dr. Diaz works at
