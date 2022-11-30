Dr. Deysine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Deysine, MD
Overview
Dr. John Deysine, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-3022MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
The Breast Center at Brookdale Hospital1 Brookdale Plz Ste 145, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6036Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Surgical Oncology Assoc2219 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 376-6580
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Deysine as a result of a breast cancer diagnosis. I was scared and anxious. I wish I had met Dr. Deysine sooner as it would have saved me needless sleepless nights. He was very comforting in part based on his experience. He spent 45 minutes answering all of our questions. And no question was dismissed. We didn’t feel rushed even though he had a room full of patients in the waiting room. Will forever be grateful.
About Dr. John Deysine, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Deysine works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deysine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deysine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.