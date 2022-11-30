See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. John Deysine, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (26)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Deysine, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Deysine works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 780-3022
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    The Breast Center at Brookdale Hospital
    1 Brookdale Plz Ste 145, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 240-6036
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Surgical Oncology Assoc
    2219 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 376-6580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    I was referred to Dr. Deysine as a result of a breast cancer diagnosis. I was scared and anxious. I wish I had met Dr. Deysine sooner as it would have saved me needless sleepless nights. He was very comforting in part based on his experience. He spent 45 minutes answering all of our questions. And no question was dismissed. We didn't feel rushed even though he had a room full of patients in the waiting room. Will forever be grateful.
    Jassmine Andersson — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. John Deysine, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881607216
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deysine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deysine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deysine works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Deysine’s profile.

    Dr. Deysine has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deysine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Deysine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deysine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deysine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deysine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

