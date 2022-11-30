Overview

Dr. John Deysine, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Deysine works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.