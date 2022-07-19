Dr. John Dewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dewitt, MD
Overview
Dr. John Dewitt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Iu Health West Hospital and Union Hospital.
Dr. Dewitt works at
Locations
Beltway Surgery Centers L.l.c.550 University Blvd Ste 4100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-1113
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dewitt?
I recently took my family member to see Dr. Dewitt. The Dr. took time to explain everything in detail and broke it down so we could understand. He was more helpful than anyone else due to his extensive knowledge and experience. I am very appreciative and grateful and would recommend Dr. Dewitt to anyone asking.
About Dr. John Dewitt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1346204401
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewitt has seen patients for Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm and Achalasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.