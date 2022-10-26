Dr. John Devine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Devine, MD
Overview
Dr. John Devine, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine|Universidad Autonomous de Guadalajara School of Me and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
John Devine MD375 Commercial Ct Ste E, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 477-4460SaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor and nurse both are very thorough and have wonderful bedside manners. Going to a doctor is never “fun” but it is always such an informative, caring, pleasant, and wonderful atmosphere, that I am always glad that I went. So very happy that my primary care nurse recommended Dr. Devine to me! Can’t imagine ever going to anyone else, so hope he never ever retires!
About Dr. John Devine, MD
- Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1033197504
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &a
- Akron Gen Med Center|Akron General Medical Center|Akron Genl Med Center
- Akron General Medical Center|Akron Genl Med Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine|Universidad Autonomous de Guadalajara School of Me
