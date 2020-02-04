Overview

Dr. John Devaro, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Devaro works at Vision Inc in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.