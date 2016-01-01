Dr. John Despain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Despain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Despain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Despain, MD is a dermatologist in Jefferson City, MO. Dr. Despain completed a residency at U Mo. He currently practices at Jefferson City Medical Group (West Truman) and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Despain is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
MMG Dermatology3605 Country Club Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 556-5737Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. John Despain, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1932196433
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- U Mo
- Mercy Hosp
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Despain?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Despain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Despain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Despain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Despain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Despain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Despain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Despain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.