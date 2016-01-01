See All Dermatologists in Jefferson City, MO
Dr. John Despain, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Despain, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Despain, MD is a dermatologist in Jefferson City, MO. Dr. Despain completed a residency at U Mo. He currently practices at Jefferson City Medical Group (West Truman) and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Despain is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    MMG Dermatology
    3605 Country Club Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 556-5737
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Health Net
  • HealthLink
  • Humana
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Medicaid
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. John Despain, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1932196433
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Colorado
Fellowship
Residency
  • U Mo
Residency
Internship
  • Mercy Hosp
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bothwell Regional Health Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Despain?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Despain, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Despain, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Despain to family and friends

Dr. Despain's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Despain

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Despain, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Despain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Despain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Despain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Despain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Despain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Despain.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Despain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Despain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.