Dr. John Desalvo, MD
Dr. John Desalvo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 588-5555
Eugie5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 978-1500
Desert West Obstetrics & Gynecology Ltd6678 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 978-1500
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My Dr.JohnDesalvo is the best. He makes me feel so comfortable on all my visits I have been seeing him for over 20 years He delivered my first son. Has great knowledge and answers all my questions I have. Takes the time to make you feel like a person and takes his time explaining the problem and the solution to all my problems. He is very nice and does a great job at delivering babies and much more. The office staff are very helpful and friendly ready to check you in, or make an appointment, or schedule for an up coming event. Thank you ?? Very much Dr. Desalvo for your dedication .??????????
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Luth Genl Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Desalvo speaks Spanish.
