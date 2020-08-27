Overview

Dr. John Desalvo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Desalvo works at Banner Bhvrll Hlth Ctr Outptnt in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.