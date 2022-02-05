Overview

Dr. John Desaloms, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Desaloms works at Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine Associates in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Neurostimulator Implantation and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.