Dr. John Desaloms, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (48)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Desaloms, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.

Dr. Desaloms works at Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine Associates in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Neurostimulator Implantation and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coalgtmoni LLC
    6101 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 750-3646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Neurostimulator Implantation
Deep Brain Stimulation
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 05, 2022
    I was referred to Dr Desaloms for a problem I was having with my neck, and I knew right away that I was in the right place. He has the best demeanor, and made me feel very comfortable about having a C6-C7 ACDF surgery two weeks after my first appointment. The after surgery care and follow up appointments were actually a pleasure, and now, 8 months after surgery, I am back to 100%. I have had several friends and acquaintances with back and neck problems since I had my surgery, and I tell them all the same thing: here is Dr. Desaloms' number. Give him a call. You will thank me for it later!
    Yale Vinson — Feb 05, 2022
    About Dr. John Desaloms, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699761510
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Desaloms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desaloms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desaloms has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desaloms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desaloms works at Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine Associates in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Desaloms’s profile.

    Dr. Desaloms has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Neurostimulator Implantation and Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desaloms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Desaloms. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desaloms.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desaloms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desaloms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

