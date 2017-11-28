Dr. John Dervan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dervan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dervan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Dervan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Dervan works at
Locations
-
1
Stony Brook University Medical Center100 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-3655
- 2 1320 Stony Brook Rd Bldg D, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 941-2273
-
3
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-1066
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dervan?
Great Communicator, extremely intelligent and a very dry sense of humor. I like how thorough he is and how he explained to a stupid laymen like me what's up. He gave me a road map on how to improve my health with handouts and take aways ! He is a great listener, a rare quality for someone with his knowledge and IQ. Even though he is a Red Sox fan I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. John Dervan, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1871524439
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dervan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dervan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dervan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dervan works at
Dr. Dervan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dervan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dervan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dervan.
Dr. Dervan