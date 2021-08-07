Overview

Dr. John Depowell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Depowell works at IUHP Neurosurgery in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.