Dr. John Deperi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Deperi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Bay State Medical Center|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus|University Of Florida
Dr. Deperi works at
HCA Florida Jacksonville Surgical Specialists3627 University Blvd S Ste 700, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 567-4968Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Advanced Surgery - San Jose Blvd12276 San Jose Blvd Ste 401, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 567-4970Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The Doctor was absolutely wonderful. He listened and understood my medical complaint and prescribed just what I needed to alleviate the problem. I look forward to my next appointment. Great doctor!
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1043278427
- Bay State Medical Center|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus|University Of Florida
