Dr. John Depalma, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Depalma, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Depalma works at
Locations
Shore Renal Care1617 Route 88 Ste 101, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-1903
Burlington County Foot & Ankle Assoc. Inc.520 Stokes Rd Ste C5, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (609) 860-9111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Thompson Healthcare & Sports Medicine525 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 836-9669
Shore Renal Care551 Newman Springs Rd Unit 2, Lincroft, NJ 07738 Directions
Shore Renal Care1851 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
great
About Dr. John Depalma, DO
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407054471
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- University of Connecticut
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Franklin & Marshall
Frequently Asked Questions
