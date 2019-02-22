Dr. John Denning, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Denning, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Denning, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.
Dr. Denning works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-9089
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Denning?
When you’re a reluctant patient and your doctor tells you, “we’ll get you better,” there is something reassuring in that. Dr. Denning was frank, helpful, knowledgeable, kind, empathetic. He got right to the point. I’m happy I found him. I feel as though he’s brought lots of quality to my healthcare.
About Dr. John Denning, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1508818246
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denning works at
Dr. Denning speaks German.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Denning. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.