Overview

Dr. John Dempster, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Dempster works at Champaign Dental Group in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.