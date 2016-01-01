Dr. John Delong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Delong, DO
Overview
Dr. John Delong, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Delong works at
Locations
-
1
River Valley Womens Health1319 E Main St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-2229Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delong?
About Dr. John Delong, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1841302353
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delong accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delong works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Delong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.