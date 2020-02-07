See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Anchorage, AK
Super Profile

Dr. John Dekeyser, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Dekeyser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. 

Dr. Dekeyser works at John B. DeKeyser MD, PC in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John B. DeKeyser MD, PC
    1200 Airport Heights Dr Ste 280 Bldg E, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 511-0896

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervicitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Cervicitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cesarean Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Gynecologic Procedure Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Sacrocolpopexy Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obstetric Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Relaxation Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Supracervical Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Pelvic Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Transvaginal Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 07, 2020
    Referred in October for large fibroids from my GP. So glad to be sent to this office. Excellent staff, extremely kind and helpful. Dr DeKeyser answers every question asked and answered questions I did t even realize I needed to ask. It ended up in surgery that went incredibly smooth despite the extent. My family and I were very happy being referred. Another pleasant surprise was at the hospital everyone knows dr DeKeyser and thinks he’s great. That is a huge mood booster at a very vulnerable time.
    About Dr. John Dekeyser, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1568579886
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic 1981-1982
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Dekeyser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dekeyser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dekeyser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dekeyser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dekeyser works at John B. DeKeyser MD, PC in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Dekeyser’s profile.

    Dr. Dekeyser has seen patients for Cervicitis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dekeyser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dekeyser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dekeyser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dekeyser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dekeyser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

