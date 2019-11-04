Overview

Dr. John Dejong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Dejong works at Pensacola Bone & Joint Clinic in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.