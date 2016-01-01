Dr. John Defrancisco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Defrancisco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Defrancisco, MD
Overview
Dr. John Defrancisco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burnt Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Locations
Saratoga-schenectady Gastroenterology848 State Route 50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027 Directions (518) 831-1500
Alliance Emer Systems LLC211 Church St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-3222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Saratoga Schenectady Gastroenterology Associates P.c.1201 Nott St Ste 207, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 370-3400
Saratoga Schenectady Gastroenterology1 West Ave Ste 130, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 831-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Defrancisco, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Defrancisco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Defrancisco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Defrancisco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Defrancisco has seen patients for Diarrhea, Ulcerative Colitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Defrancisco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Defrancisco. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Defrancisco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Defrancisco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Defrancisco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.