Dr. John Deeney, MD
Overview
Dr. John Deeney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Deeney works at
Locations
-
1
Dsh Medical Associates1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 118, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 914-2600
-
2
Hrh Transitional Care Unit1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 914-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Deny for 10 years now. I love him he is great doctor. Caring and just the best ever. He takes time to listen to you and what's wrong. He never treats you like us a job he has to do. He makes you feel like family. I never wanna go to any the doctor. When I was pregnant with my son I had to see the baby docs but when I was clear I was so happy to be back with Dr. Deeny.
About Dr. John Deeney, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1124020680
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Deeney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deeney works at
Dr. Deeney has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Deeney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deeney.
