Dr. John Deberry III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deberry III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Deberry III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Deberry III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Deberry III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Western New York Obstetrics and Gynecology755 Wehrle Dr, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 881-9077
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deberry III?
Dr. DeBerry is awesome! After several failed attempts of removing my kidney stones with another doctor, Dr. DeBerry took them out. He explained my procedure and listened to me. I am finally rid of my stones and the pain.
About Dr. John Deberry III, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1457314197
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deberry III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deberry III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deberry III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deberry III works at
Dr. Deberry III has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deberry III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Deberry III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deberry III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deberry III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deberry III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.