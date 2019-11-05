See All Plastic Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. John Dean, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Dean, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Dean, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.

Dr. Dean works at HOSPITAL MEDICINE GROUP in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD
10 (256)
View Profile
Dr. Sean Weiss, MD
Dr. Sean Weiss, MD
10 (142)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Baton Rouge General Medical Center-bluebonnet
    8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 387-7000
  2. 2
    Associates In Plastic Surgery
    8425 Cumberland Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 924-7514
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • Woman's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Angiosarcoma of the Breast
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Angiosarcoma of the Breast
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?

    Nov 05, 2019
    A year ago this month, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. My specialist referred me to Dr. Dean for the reconstruction following my mastectomy. Throughout the process, Dr. Dean and his staff have always been kind and gentle. They have walked with me through each step, have always prepared me for surgical procedures, expectations and took care of my worries along the way. He is warm, kind, friendly, funny and professional. I can promise you that he wants you to be happy with the results and will make it happen! I will return in the future (for something "FUN") and refer any and every one that I know! Thank you, Dr. Dean, Nicole and the entire staff for making a difficult time in my life a lot easier!
    Sandy Waters — Nov 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Dean, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Dean, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dean to family and friends

    Dr. Dean's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dean

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Dean, MD.

    About Dr. John Dean, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750385118
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Ochsner Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dean works at HOSPITAL MEDICINE GROUP in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Dean’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Dean, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.