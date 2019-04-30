Overview

Dr. John Dean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dean works at West Texas Orthopedics, Midland, TX in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.