Dr. John Dean, MD
Overview
Dr. John Dean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Midland Office5615 Deauville Ste 220, Midland, TX 79706 Directions (432) 686-0321
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Dean in 2016 on my knees. both were bone on bone. No cartilage to speak of left. He listened to me and was superior to others I have talked with. Gave me several options on my knees at that time. Ended up doing the rooster comb injections. Did twice and therapy on both knees. Still no real problems till recently. Had a fall at work and dealing with a workman's comp Dr from MCH right now.
About Dr. John Dean, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013923291
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dean speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
