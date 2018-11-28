Dr. John De Beixedon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Beixedon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John De Beixedon, MD
Overview
Dr. John De Beixedon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. De Beixedon works at
Locations
John K Debeixedon MD675 S Arroyo Pkwy Ste 320, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 577-9495
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John De Beixedon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Beixedon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Beixedon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Beixedon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Beixedon works at
Dr. De Beixedon speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. De Beixedon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Beixedon.
