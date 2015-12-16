Overview

Dr. John Dawson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Dawson works at Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

