Dr. John Dawson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Dawson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Dawson works at
Locations
Folsom - Specialty Care1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Overall a fine experience. The only negative about the appointment was the front desk ladies were less than friendly but his office staff were competent and efficient.
About Dr. John Dawson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- Samuel Merritt University
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dawson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawson works at
Dr. Dawson has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.
