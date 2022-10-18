Dr. John Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. John Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Health Physician Alliance - Surgical Specialists825 N Gibson Rd Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89011 Directions (702) 382-8222Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Valley Health Physician Alliance - Surgical Specialists5320 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 382-8222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Shadow lane office700 Shadow Ln Ste 370, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 382-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had a good visit with him in office and at the surgery center where he did my surgery at last year in September 23 2021
About Dr. John Davis, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby-St Luke'S M C, General Surgery
- Rush-Presby-St Lukes MC-Rush U
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- General Surgery
