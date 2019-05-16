Dr. John Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Davidson, MD
Overview
Dr. John Davidson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Dr. Davidson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lynn Eye Medical Group2230 Lynn Rd Ste 102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 495-0458Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Conejo Simi Eye Medical Group1445 E Los Angeles Ave Ste 104, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 527-6720Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
3
Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group751 E Daily Dr Ste 110, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 987-8705
-
4
Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group1901 Solar Dr Ste 155, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 278-0057
-
5
Miramar Eye Specialists Medical Group957 Faulkner Rd Ste 102, Santa Paula, CA 93060 Directions (805) 525-1737
-
6
NVISION Eye Centers - Camarillo771 E Daily Dr Ste 245, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 437-7150
-
7
Sanjiv Verma MD Inc.3003 Loma Vista Rd Ste A, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-3085
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davidson?
I was introduced to surgeon Dr John Davidson by Dr Ashish Toor. It was resolved I needed cataract surgery and he would be the man. Dr Davidson has such a warm smile and high energy presence. Kinda of a ‘let’s get this thing taken care of’ attitude. I was grateful and felt very trusting. From the moment you arrive at Lynn Eye for your surgery you are met with an amazing staff of nurses and surgical assistants. All happy and incredibly willing to make your stay the best So grateful for that attitude I feel very lucky to be in the care of Drs Davidson and Toor They are a terrific team. Dr Davidson is so positive as a surgeon The feeling goes a long way. I’m thankful Great job. Dr Davidson makes you believe in his work and assessment and you are very glad you did.
About Dr. John Davidson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205870748
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute/UCLA
- Indiana University
- IU Health Methodist
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson works at
Dr. Davidson speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.