Dr. John Davidson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.



Dr. Davidson works at Lynn Eye Medical Group in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA, Camarillo, CA, Oxnard, CA, Santa Paula, CA and Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.