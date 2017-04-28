Dr. John David Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John David Jr, MD
Dr. John David Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
High Plains Obstetrics & Gynecology6907 John David Cir, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 359-3030
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I began seeing Dr. David today because my original gynecologist is taking only o.b.'s now. I found a pleasant office and very nice staff. He asked if he could do a rectal exam before doing it. I greatly appreciated that. I found him to be concerned about my health, very forthcoming and patient. I was pleased as one can be with a pelvic exam. O.0
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. David Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David Jr has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. David Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.