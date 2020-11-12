Dr. John Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Daniels, MD
Overview
Dr. John Daniels, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 19475 W North Ave, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (414) 771-8228
- 2 201 N Mayfair Rd Fl 2, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 771-8228
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daniels?
He initially took care of a parent dying of lung cancer. A couple years later I saw him for a surgery clearance, and been a patient for 6 years now. His nurse is always wondering. I’ve referred coworkers and family to Dr Daniels. Only difficult part is getting ahold of the reception. 20 minutes on hold to get a person to answer the phone at the clinic is ridiculous.
About Dr. John Daniels, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821052705
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniels accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniels has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.